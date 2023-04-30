Deion Sanders ‘ashamed’ of NFL teams after only one HBCU player was selected in 2023 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders, the top trainer of the Colorado soccer group, expressed his issues in regards to the lack of illustration of HBCU (Historically Black College & University) avid gamers in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sanders congratulated former Jackson State megastar Isaiah Bolden on being selected by means of the New England Patriots in the 7th spherical (No. 245 general), but additionally criticized the opposite 31 NFL franchises for now not spotting the skill in HBCU avid gamers.

Sanders wrote on Twitter that Bolden “deserved to be drafted much higher” and expressed his unhappiness in regards to the different NFL teams who failed to note the immense doable that HBCU athletes possess.

Additionally, Sanders discussed that he believed Jackson State had “three more draft-worthy players” in addition to Bolden.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, 4 avid gamers from HBCU techniques had been selected, together with Jackson State linebacker James Houston, who was selected in the 6th spherical by means of the Detroit Lions. With Bolden’s variety, Jackson State has now had avid gamers selected in consecutive drafts for the primary time since 1997-98. However, no avid gamers from HBCU techniques had been selected in the NFL Draft the 12 months prior.

Sanders led Jackson State to a 27-6 file over 3 seasons and received the SWAC championship in 2021 and 2022. Prior to his tenure at Colorado, the Buffs program didn’t have any avid gamers selected in both the 2022 or 2023 editions of the NFL Draft.