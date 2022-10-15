Dekkers, Maffei Find Success in Single Action

Sophomore Florentine Dekkers and senior Rosanna Maffei each discovered success in singles play on the ITA Central Region Championships on Friday (October 14) in Stillwater, Okla.
Maffei began off the day by defeating Wichita State’s Natsumi Kurahashi, 7-6 (7-3 in a tiebreaker), 3-6, 6-1. She then went on to face Samantha Mannix of Iowa the place she was victorious in three units once more, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
After her bye in the primary spherical Dekkers confronted Ines Stephani of Drake, advancing after two units 6-3, 6-1.
Maffei and Dekkers will proceed to compete in the spherical of 32 on Saturday (October 15) with Maffei dealing with Big 12 foe Iowa State’s Miska Kadleckova, whereas Dekkers will compete towards Arkansas’ Kelly Keller, each at 10:45 a.m. CT.
The first spherical of singles most important draw began on Friday with freshman Vanesa Suarez defeating Oklahoma State’s Amber Hochstatter, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the spherical of 64. In the following spherical, she misplaced in three units, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, to Oklahoma’s Alexandra Pisareva.
In her first singles match, fellow freshman Rozalia Gruszczynska misplaced in straight units to Emelie Schwarte of Missouri, 6-4, 6-1.
After a fast 2-0 begin in doubles matches on Thursday (October 13), the Wildcats didn’t truthful as properly on Friday (October 14) with each groups dropping their matches in the spherical of 32. Suarez and Gruszczynska have been defeated by Oklahoma’s Emma Staker and Alexandra Pisareva, 8-4, whereas Dekkers and junior Manami Ukita misplaced to Wichita State’s Jessica Anzo and Kristina Kudryavtseva, 8-4.
