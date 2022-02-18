Delegation from Georgian republic in Tulsa to learn, talk about diversity, inclusion | Local News

“Context for our situation is that in the Soviet Union people with disabilities lived in a way that can only be described as segregated,” said Kakabadze, who spoke via a translator. Progress has been made through various new laws, he said, including one that has made education more inclusive for children with disabilities.

But accessibility remains a problem overall. “It is the biggest issue faced by disabled citizens,” Kakabadze said. Promisingly, he said, the government adopted a national standard of accessibility in 2020 that will help.

“It has pledged over the next 15 years to adapt all government buildings for the disabled,” he said. “That also includes all streets and sidewalks, parking, elevators.”

Kakabadze was joined Thursday by fellow Georgian Gulia Nabieva. She talked briefly about efforts to better integrate Georgia’s diverse ethnic minority groups, including a higher education program that she herself is benefiting from. The members of the group, who leave on Saturday, have been staying with host families.