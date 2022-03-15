Delta starts nonstop service from Oklahoma City to New York City

A information launch says the service begins June 6 and can function as soon as each day.

Delta begins nonstop service from Will Rogers World Airport to New York Metropolis

Delta Airways will quickly provide nonstop service from Will Rogers World Airport to New York Metropolis. Delta introduced it is going to begin nonstop service from the Oklahoma Metropolis airport to New York Metropolis’s LaGuardia Airport. A information launch says the service begins June 6 and can function as soon as each day.”That is nice information for Oklahoma Metropolis,” Jeff Mulder, airports director at Will Rogers World Airport, stated in a press release. “New York LaGuardia has been a a lot sought-after vacation spot; one that may vastly improve the air service choices for our leisure and enterprise vacationers. We admire Delta’s dedication to our neighborhood.”Delta’s nonstop locations from Will Rogers World Airport embrace Atlanta, Minneapolis, Salt Lake Metropolis and New York LaGuardia.

Delta Airways will quickly provide nonstop service from Will Rogers World Airport to New York Metropolis.

Delta introduced it is going to begin nonstop service from the Oklahoma Metropolis airport to New York Metropolis’s LaGuardia Airport. A information launch says the service begins June 6 and can function as soon as each day.

“That is nice information for Oklahoma Metropolis,” Jeff Mulder, airports director at Will Rogers World Airport, stated in a press release. “New York LaGuardia has been a a lot sought-after vacation spot; one that may vastly improve the air service choices for our leisure and enterprise vacationers. We admire Delta’s dedication to our neighborhood.”

Delta’s nonstop locations from Will Rogers World Airport embrace Atlanta, Minneapolis, Salt Lake Metropolis and New York LaGuardia.