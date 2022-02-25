DeMar DeRozan comes up clutch again, powers Chicago Bulls’ victory over Atlanta Hawks

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan scored 37 factors on Thursday night time, together with 12 factors within the fourth quarter and 5 factors within the ultimate minute to steer the Bulls to a 112-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
The Bulls trailed by three throughout the ultimate minute earlier than DeRozan took over the sport. He knocked down a midrange jumper to chop the result in one, after which after a key defensive cease by rookie Ayo Dosunmu on Hawks All-Star Trae Younger, DeRozan knocked down one other jumper adopted by an and-1 to offer the Bulls the lead with 15.1 seconds remaining.
“An excessive amount of DeRozan,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan stated, succinctly summing up the sport’s ultimate possessions.
It is an evaluation that different groups trying to decelerate DeRozan lately can relate to.
DeRozan grew to become the seventh participant in NBA historical past to attain 35 factors in eight straight video games and the primary since James Harden in 2019, in response to analysis by ESPN Stats & Info. He has finished so whereas capturing higher than 50% from the sector in every recreation, extending his already-NBA-record mark.
“Easy felony,” Bulls heart Tristan Thompson, who scored 11 factors with six rebounds in his group debut, stated about DeRozan. “That basket is trying the dimensions of Lake Michigan proper now for him.”
“It is historical past. We’re witnessing historical past,” Dosunmu stated. “What we’re witnessing proper now could be one thing persons are going to recollect for a very long time.”
DeRozan’s efficiency helped the Bulls prolong their profitable streak to 6 consecutive video games and transfer a half-game forward of the Miami Warmth for the No. 1 seed in a tightly compacted Jap Convention.
Chicago has one of many hardest remaining schedules within the league — their subsequent 5 video games are in opposition to the Grizzlies, Warmth, Hawks, Bucks and Sixers — and as groups start jockeying for place within the standings following the All-Star break, every recreation is essential for playoff positioning.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan stated earlier than Thursday’s recreation that he prefers closing the season with more durable competitors, giving a group that hasn’t had playoff expertise collectively a measuring stick earlier than heading into the postseason.
And with DeRozan guiding the best way as their nearer on the finish of video games, the Bulls are assured they’ll have the ability to measure up to the competitors.
“He desires to win, he makes the appropriate play always,” Dosunmu stated. “One factor I like about DeMar, he is aware of when it is time to be egocentric somewhat bit and we want a basket. He at all times delivers for us.”
DeRozan completed with six factors on Thursday in clutch conditions — the final 5 minutes of the fourth quarter or additional time with the rating inside 5 factors — and his 120 factors in these conditions are the second most within the NBA (Joel Embiid, 126). DeRozan’s 56% subject purpose proportion is tied with Anthony Davis for the perfect within the NBA, in response to ESPN Stats & Info.
“While you’re in these moments you gotta take it on,” DeRozan stated. “I like the moments. I like the problem. I like alternative. It is enjoyable to me.”
