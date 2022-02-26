DeMar DeRozan extends historic scoring streak by hitting another game-winner to beat Hawks

The Japanese Convention absolutely hoped that the All-Star break would decelerate the red-hot DeMar DeRozan, however sadly for the remainder of playoff image, Chicago’s MVP candidate stays as unstoppable as ever. DeRozan broke Wilt Chamberlain’s decades-old NBA file within the buildup to the All-Star break by changing into the primary participant in league historical past to rating 35 factors on 50 p.c capturing or higher in seven straight video games. On Thursday, he made it eight.

DeRozan had simply 34 factors on 14-of-20 capturing because the Bulls entered what might have been their remaining possession in opposition to the Atlanta Hawks down 109-108. DeRozan wanted a bucket to prolong the streak and earn the Bulls a victory. He did each and bought himself a free throw within the course of.

It was hardly the primary game-winning shot DeRozan has made this season. He is been so dominant late in video games that at one level, he even hit winners on back-to-back nights. DeRozan is capturing roughly 55 p.c from the sphere and 42 p.c from behind the arc in fourth quarters this season. He trailed solely Joel Embiid in clutch scoring getting into Thursday.

However extra importantly, that clutch efficiency earned the Bulls but another win. That was Chicago’s sixth in a row, launching them again into the No. 1 seed within the Japanese Convention regardless of severe accidents to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. Zach LaVine missed time earlier within the season and projected beginning energy ahead Patrick Williams has scarcely performed.

None of that has mattered. The Bulls have been the Japanese Convention’s greatest staff thanks largely to DeRozan’s masterpiece of an offensive season. As long as the Bulls can preserve the sport shut for 43 minutes, DeRozan has confirmed able to profitable it for them within the final 5. As soon as his teammates return and he has a wholesome roster, he’ll make them one of many hardest outs within the playoff area when the postseason lastly arrives.