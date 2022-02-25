DeMarcus Lawrence or Randy Gregory? Cowboys must decide which pass rusher is their top priority

Mike McCarthy’s goal for the offseason should be to have Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence on the roster when training camp begins.

Right now, that seems like a long shot.

That’s because Gregory, who turns 30 in November, is an unrestricted free agent looking for his first huge payday.

Lawrence, who turns 30 in April, is supposed to earn $19 million and count $27 million against the cap.

No way, he has that cap number if he’s on the roster.

First, though, the Cowboys must decide which player is their top priority.

Gregory, who has missed two full seasons because of NFL suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse program, has played just 50 games since being taken in the second round of the 2015 draft.

He remains more potential than production.

But he played well last year with six sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 25 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He also forced three fumbles, intercepted a pass and had four tackles for loss.

And he did it playing only 40 snaps a game. He remains undersized, which means he often gets bullied against the run.

In 2017 and 2018, Lawrence was among the NFL’s best defensive ends, totaling 25 sacks and 29 tackles for loss.

He earned the five-year, $105 million deal with $48 million guaranteed.

But he has not played to the contract.

He has 14.5 sacks in the 39 games since he signed the new deal. The veteran has already had two back surgeries, two foot surgeries and a shoulder surgery.

He missed 10 games with a broken foot last season.

Still, he had three sacks, 20 hurries and five tackles for loss, according to Pro Football Focus.

He’s a better player than Gregory, but as he moves into his 30s, you have to assume he’ll get hurt more often and take longer to heal.

Gregory is the more dynamic player, but can the Cowboys trust he’s truly over his marijuana issues?

Who knows what Gregory will command on the open market. The same goes for Lawrence if he’s released.

Restructuring Lawrence’s deal wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, especially if it allowed Dallas to keep both players.

Otherwise, McCarthy should ride with Lawrence and hope he stays healthy because he’s the better player.

Jean-Jacques Taylor, a former SportsDay columnist, is the host of JaM Session Podcast which can be heard Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

