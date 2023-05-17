florida-news

Democrat Tyrona Clark-Murray wins re-election over Republican Mike Muldoon for Jacksonville City Council District 9 runoff

May 16, 2023
Headshots of Jacksonville City Council District 9 candidates (left to right) Celestine Mills, Kamren Stowers, Tyrona Clark-Murray, TaNita Noisette-Woods, Shanna Carter, Mike Muldoon.
Jacksonville City Council District 9 candidates (left to right) Celestine Mills, Kamren Stowers, Tyrona Clark-Murray, TaNita Noisette-Woods, Shanna Carter, Mike Muldoon. [Provided by the candidates]

Democrat Tyrona Clark-Murray beat Republican Mike Muldoon in a May 16 runoff for Jacksonville’s City Council District 9.

The election was Jacksonville City Councilwoman Clark-Murray‘s first test after winning a special election last August.

Retired accountant Muldoon, who initially was running for a Republican-leaning City Council District 14 before it was struck down by a federal court as a racial gerrymander, far outraised any other candidate: hauling in about $150,000 as of February. All of the other candidates had raised less than $15,000 at that point.

While the district is heavily Democratic, Gov. Ron DeSantis came close to winning the most votes in the district last November, coming up short in the area by five percentage points.

A map of Jacksonville City Council District 9.
Jacksonville City Council District 9. [The Tributary]

