Democratic congressman announces he’s challenging Ted Cruz for Senate | Texas

(The Center Square) – A Democratic Congressman from Dallas is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Houston.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who represents the 32nd Congressional District covering North Dallas, announced Wednesday that he is challenging Cruz.

Alfred published a video announcing his candidacy on social media outlets accusing Cruz of “cheering on the mob” who were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He also claimed Cruz “hid in a supply closet when they stormed the capitol. That’s Ted for you. All hat, no cattle.”

He also took issue with the senator going to Mexico during the February 2021 freeze in Texas, saying, “when Texans were in the dark, he jetted off to Cancun.”

He blamed Cruz for rural hospitals closing, for “whipping up phony culture wars,” for not trying to raise wages or lower drug prices.

Allred, who represents Texas’ 32nd Congressional District, was elected in 2018 after defeating incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions. He’s since been reelected twice and his current term ends Jan. 3, 2025.

A Baylor University graduate and former NFL linebacker, Allred also worked as an attorney at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before he ran for Congress.

In response, Cruz’s campaign issued a statement published by multiple news outlets, stating, “Democrats have once again turned to a far-left radical to run for Senate. Not only does Colin Allred vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, his voting record is completely out-of-touch with Texans.

He also said, “Allred wants men to compete in women’s sports, isn’t serious about addressing the crisis at the border, wants to take away law-abiding Texans’ guns, and is soft on punishing murders. Bottom line, Allred is too extreme for Texas.”

Cruz is running for his third term after first being elected in 2012. He was born in Canada and moved to Houston in 1974. He’d later graduate from Princeton University and Harvard Law School and clerk at the U.S. Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and for the former chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court William Rehnquist. He was also the youngest person ever appointed to be the solicitor general of Texas in 2003.

In 2016, he ran for president and lost in the Republican primary to former President Donald Trump, whom he endorsed in 2020. In 2018, he was reelected to the Senate after narrowly defeating his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, D-El Paso.