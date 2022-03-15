Democrats push to close gender gap on Equal Pay Day

Drew Angerer/Getty Pictures

(WASHINGTON) — Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Home Democratic Ladies’s Caucus gathered Tuesday morning to focus on the gender pay hole on Equal Pay Day.

“They name this Equal Pay Day, however I wish to name it ‘Unequal Pay Day’ as a result of that is the message that we’re conveying immediately,” mentioned Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.

Previously referred to as Nationwide Pay Inequity Consciousness Day, the day — which fluctuates 12 months to 12 months — was first acknowledged in 1996 by the Nationwide Committee on Pay Fairness. It’s the date by which ladies’s common full-time wages catch as much as males’s from the earlier 12 months. This 12 months, it falls proper in the midst of Ladies’s Historical past Month.

“It is not acceptable for me to see my sisters within the office, and getting paid much less,” mentioned Home Democratic Ladies’s Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. “So I would like you to know, I’ll discuss this yearly, however hopefully subsequent 12 months — I maintain hope alive — subsequent 12 months, we’ll be saying we lastly bought it proper.”

“And I’ll finish with an announcement that I do know my speaker goes to say once more, however when ladies succeed, America succeeds,” Lawrence added.

Ladies on common at the moment make 83 cents for each greenback earned by males — however that determine differs primarily based on race.

Speier famous that “African American ladies are making 58 cents on the greenback and Latina ladies are making 49 cents on the greenback.”

“The pay hole displays outright discrimination in addition to obstacles that girls face in accessing good-paying jobs and assembly caregiving duties — together with an absence of reasonably priced youngster care, paid household and medical go away and truthful and predictable scheduling — which frequently forestall ladies from becoming a member of and staying within the workforce,” President Joe Biden wrote in a proclamation recognizing the day.

The Workplace of Personnel Administration can even suggest a regulation to “deal with using prior wage historical past within the hiring and pay-setting course of for Federal workers,” in response to a truth sheet launched Tuesday by the Biden administration.

Forward of an occasion Tuesday night with the Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on the White Home on the Equal Pay Day Summit.

“Our economic system simply has not been working because it ought to for the ladies of our nation,” she mentioned.

“If we’re going to proceed to develop our economic system and to be aggressive and lead the world within the 21st century, we merely can’t afford to go away half of our workforce behind,” Harris mentioned. “To construct an economic system that works for all of us, we should construct an economic system that works for girls. That’s considered one of our administration’s central missions.”

Along with the summit, Harris met with present and former members of the U.S. Ladies’s Soccer group to speak about equal pay,after they settled their equal pay lawsuit with U.S. Soccer.

Harris praised the ladies for his or her work on the sector and in addition for elevating consciousness of the battle for equal pay.

“Clearly, you all have been champions when it comes to your expertise and your dominance when it comes to ladies’s soccer. However we’re right here immediately since you even have been leaders on a problem that impacts most ladies and has affected most ladies within the workforce and it is the difficulty of pay fairness,” Harris mentioned.

Harris and the gamers spoke about their battle, and the issues they fought for past simply compensation together with taking part in surfaces, therapeutic massage therapists and even issues so simple as bagels after apply.

Whereas the vp examined unfavorable for COVID-19 on Tuesday, she didn’t attend the night Equal Pay Day occasion “out of an abundance of warning” after her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, examined constructive, in response to the vp’s workplace.

The wage hole is a direct downside that results in much less cash in ladies’s pockets however that it additionally has cumulative results, in response to Sarah Jane Glynn, a senior adviser with the Division of Labor’s Ladies’s Bureau.

She famous that girls are much less more likely to have retirement financial savings and extra more likely to solely depend on Social Safety and find yourself dwelling in poverty of their outdated age.

The Division of Labor’s Ladies’s Bureau launched a report Tuesday titled, “Bearing the Value: How Overrepresentation in Undervalued Jobs Deprived Ladies In the course of the Pandemic,” which discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on ladies’s place within the workforce.

“The industries that girls have been in had essentially the most vital job losses,” Glynn mentioned. “In order that’s a giant a part of the rationale why we noticed a lot increased unemployment numbers for girls and why ladies skilled the vast majority of job losses throughout 2020.”

In the course of the morning press convention, Speier introduced up the necessity to go the Paycheck Equity Act, which addresses wage inequity primarily based on gender. The invoice handed within the Home however has stalled within the Senate.

And the audio system expressed hope that the battle for equal pay will quickly be a factor of the previous.

“We, as ladies on this nation, we all know we add worth to our economic system, to our communities, to the general security of this nation,” Lawrence mentioned. “And we demand the respect and to be valued by paying us a wage that’s equal.”

ABC Information’ Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.