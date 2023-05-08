Demolitions get green light at historically brief Historic Landmark Commission meeting

Photo by city of Austin

An unusually brief meeting took place at City Hall last Wednesday, with the Historic Landmark Commission bidding adieu to a number of aging properties with little fanfare.

The first of two properties approved for demolition was 1904 Raleigh Ave., a one-story home in Tarrytown built in 1953 by Austin real estate fixture Gene Naumann and his wife Margie. While staff ruled the home a contender for landmark zoning based on its midcentury modern design, commissioners ultimately ruled the case for historical significance inadequate.

“I think it’s a nice enough house, but I don’t think it rises to the level of a landmark,” said Commissioner Kevin Koch, who made the motion to release the demolition permit.

“I do think the current house is very handsome, and I hope that the new one can maybe salvage some masonry to reuse it in a way that pays homage to the previous home,” said Commissioner Witt Featherston.

Commissioners also parted with a century-old cottage at 1504 Willow St. flagged by the 2016 East Austin Historic Resources Survey as potentially eligible for a future local historic or National Register district.

“We bought this house as a tear-down and did not know it was historical,” said purchaser Caleb Coleman. “The biggest problem we are having right now is that we have transients breaking into the house and disrupting the neighbors, so we really do need to demo this and move on with the project.”

Built circa 1920, the cottage was home to a number of working-class renters before it was purchased by James and Beulah Lung, son and daughter-in-law to restaurant legends Joe and Dora Lung, in the 1930s. The Lung family, who immigrated from China during the railroad boom in the late 19th century, fed Austinites at their myriad restaurants and cafes for nearly a century.

“I hesitate to let this go so quickly due to the lack of representation of our Asian American community in our history … but I don’t think this is the property associated with the Lung family to send up,” said Koch, who noted that a previous home to the family at 1605 Canterbury St. had already been designated historic.

The Historic Landmark Commission will reconvene next month, perhaps with some more divisive cases. In the meantime, readers can learn more about Austin’s historic resources here.

