Demonstrators press for intervention outside Houston’s Russian consulate

While news of the first casualties from the Russian invasion of Ukraine broke Thursday afternoon, a handful of Houstonians gathered outside the city’s Russian consulate and urged the United States to intervene in defense of the east European country.
About a half dozen people stood on the sidewalk outside the office building at 1333 West Loop 610 where the consulate is housed and demanded more from President Joe Biden, who had just announced increased sanctions on Russia in a televised speech hours earlier. Rather than economic retaliation, however, the demonstrators believe Biden should send U.S. forces into Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and further attacks.