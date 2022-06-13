Demonstrators protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appearance at Chelsea Piers

NEW YORK — A protest was held Sunday by LGBTQ teams over an appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a convention at Chelsea Piers.

Demonstrators gathered at the piers on the West Side, the place the conservative Jewish Leadership Conference was held.

They criticized DeSantis for laws he signed that prohibits lecturers in kindergarten by means of third grade from instruction about sexual orientation and gender id.

“How outrageous that Chelsea Piers has not canceled this event. How outrageous that Gov. DeSantis is allowed to speak in the middle of Pride just blocks away from Stonewall,” one particular person stated.

Chelsea Piers stated it would not management the content material of occasions it hosts, but it surely disagrees with a lot of DeSantis’ actions in workplace. Chelsea Piers additionally stated it should donate cost for the occasion to pro-LGBTQ teams.

More



