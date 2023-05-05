Demopoulos sentenced to 90 years in prison for child sex crimes | Crime

Texas

Demopoulos sentenced to 90 years in prison for child sex crimes

May 5, 2023



After evading arrest for over 8 years for first-degree criminal child sex crimes, Thomas Edward Demopoulos was once after all sentenced to 90 years in prison by means of a jury in 355th District Court in Granbury on April 26. Hood County District Attorney Ryan Sinclair introduced that Demopoulos pleaded in charge to two counts of irritated sexual abuse of a child, one depend of indecency with a child by means of sexual touch, and one depend of bail leaping.

