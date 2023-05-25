Denmark and Netherlands to lead F-16 training for Ukrainians

Denmark and the Netherlands are set to lead the development of training programs for Ukrainians on F-16s in the coming weeks, as stated by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The announcement came during a news conference after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday, which comprised almost 50 nations with a session dedicated to planning training for Ukrainians on fourth-generation aircraft, such as the F-16s, in the long term.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, accompanied Austin and stated that building up the Ukrainian air force to the scale necessary to compete with Russia’s thousands of fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft would take a considerable amount of time. Countries like Norway, Belgium, Portugal, and Poland have already offered to contribute to the training, as per Austin’s statement, but he did not specify which country would provide the advanced fighter jets.

The fighter jets are not required to come from the U.S. However, any country wishing to supply its stock of American-made F-16s to Ukraine would require permission from the U.S. government. Ukraine officials have been requesting F-16s since the war began, but until now, their appeals were declined before U.S. officials eventually agreed. Milley stated that the U.S. elected to commit other equipment, such as ground-based air-defense systems, before assigning F-16s because the cost of only 10 F-16s, combined with the cost of sustaining them, is approximately $2 billion.

Austin stated that countries aim to establish a fund to allow nations that cannot contribute F-16s or the maintenance and sustainment training to help with the cost of the initiative.