Denny Hamlin takes fault for clipping member of Joey Logano’s pit crew during Coca-Cola 600

By the years, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano have not all the time had the smoothest on-track relationship. And the latest chapter of their rivalry has Hamlin admitting fault after he inadvertently injured a member of Logano’s over-the-wall pit crew throughout final week’s Coca-Cola 600.
Throughout a spherical of pit stops halfway by way of the race, Hamlin reduce into Logano’s pit field as he was getting into his personal, clipping entrance tire changer Tanner Andrews. Andrews was in a position to end the cease, however he was in a strolling boot earlier this week. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Andrews remains to be anticipated to go over the wall for Logano on Sunday at Gateway.
Chatting with reporters on Friday at World Extensive Know-how Raceway, Logano expressed his displeasure with Hamlin over the incident, whereas additionally advocating for extra safety for over-the-wall crews.
“We modified the best way we did our pit stops to attempt to enable the No. 11 to not clip our guys. The carriers get on the market fairly far, we introduced the tires across the again figuring out that is a difficulty. And the changer’s down on the bottom along with his again to a automobile and will get his heels run over,” Logano said. “For one, I do not suppose there’s any motive for it as a result of he had a gap out, so it is only a soiled transfer.
“The details are there must be a penalty for it. There must be a rule made for it to guard our pit crew. Perhaps when you’re exterior your field, you are by yourself, I get that. However I feel when you’re inside your field you are in your own home, try to be protected in your house. … I feel we have to shield our pit crews higher as a result of we should not be grazing folks and stuff like that to realize a aggressive benefit. As a result of that is very unsafe while you’re taking part in with massive racecars towards people.”
When advised what Logano stated, Hamlin responded that he was not conscious he had clipped a member of Logano’s crew, stating he was merely attempting to get into his personal stall as rapidly as doable. Hamlin later issued an apology after reviewing video of the incident.
“I used to be fallacious. Positively my fault. I reduce in 22 field method too far,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter.
Hamlin’s pit street miscue is the newest in a collection of incidents between himself and Logano. In 2013, the 2 had a extremely public early season feud that culminated within the two crashing one another whereas racing for the win at Fontana, an incident that resulted in Hamlin lacking the subsequent 4 races with a again harm. Six years later, the 2 obtained in a battle on pit street following a race at Martinsville when a dialogue about an on-track accident went poorly.
