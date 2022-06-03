() DENNY’S UNVEILS NEW ‘DINER DRIP’ MERCH STORE FOR FANS OF FLUFFY PANCAKES, SYRUP AND ALL THINGS DENNY’S | Press releases

() DENNY’S UNVEILS NEW ‘DINER DRIP’ MERCH STORE FOR FANS OF FLUFFY PANCAKES, SYRUP AND ALL THINGS DENNY’S
America’s Diner brings the consolation of Denny’s to visitors’ houses with new line of attire and kit
(Black PR Wire) SPARTANBURG, S.C – The brand new Denny’s Social Stars Influenced Menu co-created by TikTok* content material makers hit eating places in February as a part of the model’s new limited-time menu choices. Right this moment, simply in time for summer time, Denny’s is launching DinerDrip.com, an internet merch retailer providing enjoyable and distinctive gear, equipment and extra particularly designed for followers of the enduring model.
For the primary time, America’s Diner is making it simpler than ever for visitors to showcase their model love each time and wherever they need with gadgets which might be accessible solely from Denny’s. Impressed by America’s Diner’s well-known espresso and the graceful “drip” of the model’s pancake syrup, the branded merch evokes the identical heat and welcoming emotions visitors really feel strolling into their native restaurant.
“We like to feed individuals – our bodies, minds and souls and launching a brand new merch retailer is one other approach for us to feed the love that our visitors have for the Denny’s model,” mentioned Denny’s Chief Model Officer John Dillon. “The primary 4 collections have a good time the meals and heritage that makes us America’s Diner and signify a spread of ages, backgrounds and life that attraction to the range of our visitors tastes – on and off the menu.”
Whether or not visitors are treating themselves to new gear for summer time outings or gifting dad a Father’s Day current, DinerDrip.com has one thing for everybody. Denny’s debuted 15 new gadgets throughout 4 distinctive collections together with:
- Social Stars: This limited-edition sequence is impressed by the model’s new Social Stars Influenced Menu gadgets and features a first-of-its sort rolling pin that imprints the Denny’s emblem onto baked creations, a Denny’s Clearly Very Fruity clear umbrella and Jala-Bac Burger collectible lapel pins.
- Fluff: A snug assortment impressed by Denny’s fluffy pancakes that features “Stay Chuckle Fluff” sweatshirts, joggers and a fluffy bucket hat.
- Since 1953: Steeped in heritage, this assortment combines vogue favorites – t-shirts, rope hats and the basic denim trucker jacket – with retro Denny’s logos and imagery with a contemporary twist.
- The Classics: Created for many who love timeless vogue, this assortment options seasonless, on a regular basis wearables and vogue gadgets.
Denny’s new merch collections can be found whereas provides final and will be discovered at DinerDrip.com and Dennys.com. The brand new merch retailer will characteristic limited-edition merchandise that will probably be up to date with new collections all year long. Purchases from DinerDrip.com will help the model’s Hungry for Education Scholarship to assist to battle childhood starvation and promote schooling for elementary, highschool and faculty college students throughout the nation.
*TikTok stars embody Jenny Solares (@es_jenny_solares), The EnkyBoys (@EnkyBoys), Jonathan Chavez (@PaqJonathan69), Elise Osafo (@ElTheEgg), Elliott Norris (@CallMeBelly) and Matt Taylor (@Mattheperson).
About Denny’s Corp
Denny’s Company is the franchisor and operator of considered one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based mostly on the variety of eating places. As of March 30, 2022, Denny’s had 1,643 franchised, licensed, and firm eating places around the globe together with 153 eating places in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the UK. For additional data on Denny’s, together with information releases, please go to the Denny’s web site at www.dennys.com or the model’s social channel through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.
