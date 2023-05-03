Denton Fire Department rolls out new UNT green fire engine





The Denton Fire Department has printed its latest addition to its fleet, a fire engine painted within the colours of one of the most town’s universities, the University of North Texas. Instead of the normal fire engine purple, Engine 3 has been decked out in green to compare the “Mean Green” of UNT. The truck options the college’s flag, which is a green-tinted Texas flag, on show in its entrance grille. The college’s brand and trademark eagle image are painted at the aspects, whilst “Mean Green” is carved into the back and front bumpers in light-up letters.

The fire engine was once unveiled all through Downtown Victory Fest at Eastside Denton, which celebrates the boys’s basketball crew’s record-breaking season and their 2023 National Invitation Tournament championship. The crew even arrived at the engine, which was once donated to the town by means of the college. This distinctive fire engine additionally has the power to play UNT’s battle music thru its horn machine.