Denton fire: Man found dead in storage unit

On Thursday night, a fireplace broke out at a storage unit advanced positioned at 621 South Mayhill Road in Denton, Texas, close to East McKinney Street and Texas 288. According to a news unlock from town, firefighters arrived at the scene and noticed heavy smoke coming from the advanced. They then began chopping into the storage devices to seek out the place the fireplace began. However, it proved to be extraordinarily tricky because of the intensive quantity of saved contents in the devices.

While running to position out the fireplace, firefighters heard explosions. Later, they found a person dead in probably the most devices. It isn’t but transparent if the person died from the fireplace or if he used to be in a unit close to the place the fireplace started. The town didn’t unlock the identification of the deceased person.

Fire investigators, police, and the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office are these days investigating the incident to decide how the fireplace began.

The fireplace used to be reported round 7:45 p.m. and the person’s frame used to be found out within the storage unit whilst firefighters battled the flames. The explanation for the fireplace continues to be beneath investigation and no additional information has been launched thus far.