Denton won’t enforce marijuana ordinance passed by voters

Voters in Denton, Texas authorized an ordinance in November that decriminalized low-level marijuana offenses. However, seven months later, the town has but to enforce it.

More than 70% of Denton voters passed “Proposition B,” which was once intended to finish citations and arrests for possessions of 4 oz. or much less, ban the usage of odor as possible motive, and restrict paying for THC trying out. But the City Manager, Sara Hensley, argued that it conflicted with state legislation and that she could not direct the executive of police to enforce the brand new ordinance.

During a town council assembly on Tuesday night time, citizens voiced their considerations in regards to the loss of enforcement for the ordinance. Supporters of the ordinance argued that it does no longer warfare with state legislation, and that it was once passed by voters in Denton. They additionally highlighted the potential of the town to disproportionately goal other folks of colour over low-level marijuana offenses with out enforcement. However, warring parties imagine that the town ordinance violates state legislation. Many law enforcement officials in Denton who shared their opinion with the council imagine that marijuana-related searches and arrests incessantly cause them to uncover violent crimes.