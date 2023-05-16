Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Los Angeles Lakers are taking at the Denver Nuggets in a Regular Season Western Conference match-up. The Lakers have an ordinary season file of 43-39 whilst the Nuggets have a file of 53-29. The present collection standings are 0-0.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Nuggets and the Lakers have a nearly even 5-5 file in opposition to each and every different since February 2021. The Denver Nuggets will take at the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets hope to take care of their eight-game successful streak at house.

The Nuggets had a a hit time out in opposition to Phoenix, successful by means of a margin of 125-100. This is the Nuggets’ 10th win of this season. Nikola Jokic used to be the big name performer of the sport, scoring a triple-double with 32 issues, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jokic has now scored 34 triple-doubles this season.

The Nuggets demonstrated fatal accuracy from the sphere and finished the sport with a taking pictures proportion of 53.7%. The Nuggets have a file of 24-5 when their photographs are correct like this.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers received 122-101 in opposition to Golden State on Friday, with their three-point taking pictures being 22.9% higher than that of the opposition. LeBron James virtually scored a triple-double with 30 issues, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Nuggets and the Lakers will play the primary recreation in their best-of-seven collection on Tuesday and we’re going to have to wait and spot who begins their playoff collection at the flawed foot.

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, Denver is a sturdy favourite, with a 6-point lead over Los Angeles.

The over/beneath is about at 222.5 issues. You can take a look at SportsLine’s advanced computer model picks for each recreation, together with this one.