Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

The Phoenix Suns will face off in opposition to the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference playoff contest at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May ninth, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The common season data of each groups are as follows: Phoenix – 45-37, Denver – 53-29. The present collection standings are Phoenix 2, Denver 2.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

It’s anticipated to be a high-scoring fit when the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets face off of their Western Conference playoff contest on Tuesday. The final time the 2 groups met, the Suns emerged victorious with a ranking of 129-124, nevertheless it was once a detailed sport. With Devin Booker and Kevin Durant main the way in which for the Suns, they are going to glance to safe every other victory on this the most important Game 5 matchup. Denver shall be taking a look to jump again and take the lead within the collection.

The Suns are lately on a two-game successful streak, with their final win coming in opposition to the Nuggets. Booker and Durant have been instrumental in securing the victory, with Booker losing a double-double on 36 issues and 12 assists, whilst Durant contributed a double-double with 36 issues and 11 rebounds. The Suns made an excellent 56.8% in their pictures within the sport, and feature a 9-1 file once they shoot this as it should be.

With the collection tied at two video games apiece, this fit is the most important for each groups. Will Phoenix be ready to safe their 3rd consecutive victory or will Denver jump again and take the lead within the collection? Tune in to TNT to in finding out.

Odds

According to the newest NBA odds, Denver is appreciated to win with a 5.5-point lead in opposition to Phoenix. The over/below for overall issues scored within the sport is ready at 227.5 issues.

For NBA making a bet fanatics, take a look at SportsLine’s complicated pc style for choices on each sport, together with this one.