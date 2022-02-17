Deodorant Recall 2022: Brut, Sure antiperspirant aerosol sprays recalled due to presence of benzene

WESTPORT, Connecticut — The maker of deodorant brands Sure and Brut is voluntarily recalling an undisclosed amount of aerosol sprays due to the presence of the chemical benzene.

In a press release issued Wednesday, HRB Brands says benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products.

However, their review showed unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The recalled sprays have an expiration date on or before August 2023.

The following five Brute and Sure spray products are impacted by the voluntary recall:

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (4 oz) – UPC 00827755070085

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (6 oz) – UPC 000827755070108

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol (10.0 oz) – UPC 00827755070047

Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol (6.0 oz) – UPC 00883484002025

Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol (6.0 oz) – UPC 00883484002278

In its statement, which was posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, says benzene is classified as a human carcinogen.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Benzene is prevalent in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources,” the release says.

HRB Brands says the recall is being made out of an abundance of caution and no cases of illness have been reported.

The products were distributed nationally in the United States, except for Brut Aerosol Deodorant, 154g, which was distributed in Canada.

Consumers are told to stop using the recalled products and dispose of them appropriately.

The company has set up a hotline for questions regarding the recall at 1-8660-615-0976. They also set up a website for consumers to request a refund and find additional information.

In December, Proctor and Gamble issued a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner, due to concerns over the levels of benzene.