Deputies investigate shooting in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County deputies replied to a Lehigh Acres house in a single day following a shooting.

Several deputies had been noticed investigating the house on Grant Boulevard close to State Road 82 for hours.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has showed there may be one sufferer, however their situation is unknown right now.

Within the previous couple of hours, a white convertible was once got rid of from the entrance garden that looked as if it would have torn up the grass. However, prior to it was once taken away, our team on scene noticed what gave the impression to be a bullet hollow in the passenger window. Next to it was once a bike mendacity on its facet.

Additionally, Crime Scene Investigators introduced in a Ok-9 unit to look the valuables.

No additional main points had been right away to be had.

This is a growing tale. Count on NBC2 to deliver you further main points as they transform to be had.