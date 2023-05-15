Deputies: Teen made fake bomb threats to Florida airport, schools

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has introduced that a 16-year-old has been charged with making fake bomb threats. The accused allegedly referred to as 911, pointing out that a bombing was once going to happen at South Broward High School. The college was once right away evacuated, and mins later, the 16-year-old referred to as 911 once more to threaten a taking pictures at South Broward High School and Attucks Middle School, which can be each positioned in Hollywood.

As a outcome, Attucks Middle School was once secured in a protected position, and the accused persisted to make additional fake bomb threats at Coconut Creek High School, Blanche Ely High School, Coral Glades High School, and the Ft. Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport. This disrupted on a regular basis purposes and led to popular alarm.

However, deputies spoke back promptly and searched all of the schools that won threats and made up our minds there was once no exact risk. Within 24 hours, investigators with the Hollywood Police Department, Coral Springs Threat Management Unit, and Coconut Creek Police Department accumulated information that led to the 16-year-old’s arrest. It has been reported that the accused didn’t attend any of the schools affected.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony issued a observation announcing, “We will continue to take every threat seriously to keep our communities safe.” The 16-year-old now faces fees of written threats to kill, false record of a bomb or firearm, and disruption of a college serve as.