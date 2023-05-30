Deputy admits gang affiliation, shows tattoo in court: Los Angeles Times

Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva has denied the life of deputy gangs throughout the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, alternatively, a deputy attesting in court docket printed his involvement in a type of teams. Deputy Jaime Juarez mentioned that right through his time in the Compton station, he joined the Executioners and was once inked with a helmet-wearing skeleton gripping a rifle. The Civilian Oversight Commission discovered the teams do exist and that those that have spoken up about them had been retaliated towards. Villanueva’s successor, Sheriff Robert Luna, has ordered that his staff be interviewed about their involvement with the so-called gangs and display any tattoos to investigators. With Luna’s advent of the Office of Constitutional Policing, extra alleged contributors and any tattoos they’ll have would possibly quickly be printed.

