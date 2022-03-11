Deputy fired after putting knee on Black man’s neck

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired after he was captured on video placing his knee on a Black man’s neck, and a state company is trying into the incident

PLYMOUTH, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired after he was captured on video placing his knee on a Black man’s neck, and a state company is trying into the incident.

Washington County Supervisor Curtis Potter mentioned Deputy Aaron Edwards was now not working for the sheriff’s workplace as of Tuesday, WITN reported. Potter could not be reached Friday for extra remark.

Sheriff Johnny Barnes mentioned the deputy was fired after an inner investigation and a assessment of physique digital camera and safety footage.

The household of the person offered video final week displaying him being arrested on a cost of marijuana possession. In keeping with the household, the arrest turned violent when a deputy put a knee on the person’s neck and left him mendacity on the entrance to the courthouse earlier than he was dragged inside. A girl could possibly be heard on the video screaming “Oh, my god!” and “Get some assist!”

A relative of the person was arrested when she tried to intervene, in keeping with the information report.

Barnes mentioned the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been known as in to look into whether or not prison fees ought to be introduced. The outcomes of the investigation can be turned over to District Legal professional Seth Edwards, the sheriff mentioned.