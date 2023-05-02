Deputy helps deliver baby on side of Plant City highway

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reported that on April 30, a motive force approached Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones alongside the shoulder of Highway 60 in Plant City, Florida. The motive force knowledgeable Jones that his spouse used to be about to offer beginning and used to be in want of lend a hand. Jones right away referred to as for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) for help.

Minutes later, Jones assisted the mummy in turning in a wholesome baby lady on the side of the street. Despite the surprising instances, Jones equipped consistent encouragement and emotional enhance to the mummy whilst the use of his coaching to verify a protected supply.

HCFR arrived in a while in a while and transferred the mummy and her new child to a close-by health facility for additional care and analysis. This marks the 3rd time that Master Deputy Jones has assisted voters in turning in a baby.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’s quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity,” mentioned Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands.”

Watch the video of the supply beneath:

HCSO deputy helps deliver baby on highway shoulder in Plant City