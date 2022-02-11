LANGSTON—The deputy secretary of agriculture will be the commencement speaker at Langston University, it has been learned.

Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh will speak at the spring ceremonies set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Anderson Stadium.

“She is a champion for our country’s rural communities, families, farmers, ranchers, foresters and producers,” said Dr. Kent J. Smith Jr., president of Langston.

“Her work with the USDA is game-changing,” he went on.

“Most recently, she worked on a $1 billion investment that will transform rural areas across the country.

“This initiative will help strengthen access to health care for those who reside in those communities.”

The USDA has supported a broad range of research and extension programs over the years within the School of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, a statement said.

“The most notable is the department’s support of the E Kika De La Garza American Institute for goat research,” the Langston statement noted.

“The USDA has also collaborated with our teams to help advance our international reach through small ruminant projects.

“This support has been vital in providing the support to build structures for irrigational systems for countries all over the world.”

“As we prepare to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dear Langston, it was important to us that we pay homage to our history as a USDA supported land grant university,” said Dr. Wesley Whittaker. “The USDA partnership with LU has been instrumental. The financial support the department provide has helped exponentially grow opportunity for the University’s academic and extension research, fellowship training, as well as providing student scholarship and internship opportunities.”