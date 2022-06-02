Derek Carr’s brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers shocked the remainder of the NFL this offseason once they traded star broad receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Effectively, a lot of the NFL. Adams had beforehand admitted it would be a “dream” to reunite with faculty teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas’ quarterback. Carr’s brother, David, confirmed as a lot this week, telling “The Rich Eisen Show” that Adams had been angling to workforce up with Derek on the Raiders for one thing like 5 years earlier than his precise commerce.

“It is one thing that they’ve tried to make occur for 5 years now, since Davante signed his contract extension a number of years in the past with the Packers,” David mentioned. “Derek was pushing to get him there, and Davante was actually shut. A pair years in the past, they have been actually shut to creating that occur.”

Adams notably signed a four-year, $58 million extension with the Packers through the 2017 season, simply months earlier than he would’ve hit free company. He proceeded to play out that contract, logging 4 Professional Bowl nods and two All-Professional honors earlier than making ready to check the market this offseason. Inexperienced Bay used its franchise tag to retain Adams initially of 2022 free company earlier than dealing Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 goal to Las Vegas in change for a first- and second-round draft choose.

“Davante got here to Fresno and principally signed to Fresno State due to Derek,” David Carr added, explaining the brand new Raiders duo’s chemistry. “So from the second they met on their recruiting journey, they hit it off … Davante (even) moved to Vegas when Derek did, (so) they prepare collectively.”

This season will mark Adams’ first exterior of Inexperienced Bay, the place he spent the primary eight years of his NFL profession.