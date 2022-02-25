Derrick Rose injury update: Knicks guard to undergo another procedure on right ankle

It sounds just like the New York Knicks might be with out Derrick Rose even longer. The Knicks introduced on Friday afternoon that the veteran guard will undergo a procedure on his right ankle, and a timeline for a return is undetermined at the moment.

Rose initially injured his injury again in December throughout a sport towards the Houston Rockets. He underwent ankle surgical procedure and was anticipated to return on the finish of February or early March, however after visiting a health care provider after Thursday’s follow it was decided he needs another procedure accomplished to repair the injury, per New York Publish’s Marc Berman.

Although the Knicks had been with out Rose since mid-December, the unique timeline of his injury steered that his return was across the nook. Now, although, with Rose out for a fair longer period of time, it means they’re going to proceed to be skinny on the level guard place. Particularly after it was introduced this week that Kemba Walker could be shut down for the rest of the season because the veteran guard has determined to focus on getting ready his physique for subsequent season, particularly his ailing knee that has hindered him the previous few seasons.

With Walker shut down for the rest of the season, and Rose out for an unspecified period of time, that implies that the Knicks will doubtless go to Alec Burks to develop into the staff’s place to begin guard. Burks has stuffed that position for the Knicks at occasions this season, most notably when Walker was pushed out of the rotation due to disappointing play again in November.

Rose’s prolonged absence is simply the newest bump within the street for a Knicks squad that had excessive hopes of constructing upon their success from a season in the past that took them to the postseason. However as they return from All-Star break, the Knicks discover themselves with a 25-34 document, and at the moment sit two spots out of the ultimate play-in spot within the East. There is definitely work to be accomplished so as to get into the playoffs, and lacking a key contributor like Rose for much more time is not preferrred for a New York staff that has struggled to constantly generate offense this season.