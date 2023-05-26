Texas

DeSantis campaign launch plagued by technical glitches

May 26, 2023
BC_Reporter

Watch News as technical glitches marred the launch of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign announcement on Twitter, resulting in what appeared to be an exodus of listeners during his speech. Robert Costa has the story. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning them on now.

