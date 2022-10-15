DeSantis dominates in campaign cash over Crist

article

Entering the ultimate weeks of the 2022 campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis holds an enormous monetary benefit over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Newly filed studies present DeSantis had about $102 million in obtainable cash in his political committee and campaign account as of Oct. 7, virtually precisely a month earlier than the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.

Crist had about $2.9 million in cash available in his political committee and campaign account.

DeSantis, who’s extensively thought of a possible 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn enormous chunks of cash from throughout the nation.

Consider this: As of Oct. 7, Crist’s Friends of Charlie Crist political committee had raised about $12.282 million since being shaped in May 2021, in line with a report posted Friday on the state Division of Elections web site.

In July, in the meantime, DeSantis’ Friends of Ron DeSantis committee acquired a single contribution of $10 million from Nevada businessman Robert Bigelow. And in April 2021, it acquired a $5 million contribution from hedge-fund supervisor Kenneth Griffin.

Those two contributions exceeded all the cash Crist’s committee has raised.

Among different giant donors to the DeSantis committee have been the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which has made two $1 million contributions this yr, and the conservative Club for Growth PAC, which made a $2 million contribution.

Reports filed Friday mirrored monetary exercise from Oct. 1 via Oct. 7, the primary full week after Hurricane Ian hit Florida. DeSantis’ fundraising slowed in the course of the week, although he introduced in a mixed complete of about $1.071 million for his committee and campaign. Crist collected about $1.14 million for his committee and campaign.

Cash available takes into consideration cash raised beforehand and spent. The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee had almost $93 million available, whereas DeSantis’ campaign had about $9.22 million obtainable as of Oct. 7, the studies present.

The Friends of Charlie Crist committee had about $1.172 million available, whereas Crist’s campaign had about $1.726 million obtainable, the studies present.

Crist, a congressman from St. Petersburg and former governor, has acquired vital monetary help from labor unions and plaintiffs’ attorneys. As examples, his committee in early October acquired a $50,000 contribution from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and a $50,000 contribution from the personal-injury agency Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, in line with the studies.

In a fundraising e-mail Friday, Crist’s campaign mentioned it wanted “top grassroots donors to make an urgent donation.”

“Our worst fear is that we wake up after the 2022 election and have a second term with Ron DeSantis as governor,” the e-mail mentioned. “At that point, there won’t be anything else we can do.”