DeSantis hiring Florida State Guard director, reviving force

The Florida State Guard is now accepting functions.
The Governor’s Workplace on Tuesday promoted two listings — one inviting Floridians to join the 400-man volunteer pressure, one other seeking one person to lead it.
“For those who love the state of Florida, have a need to assist your neighborhood, and have expertise helpful to guard the state from a catastrophe, we encourage you to use to hitch the FLSG,” says a information launch.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced plans final 12 months to revive the pressure after many years of dormancy. The state guard, he says, will help the Florida Nationwide Guard throughout pure disasters and different states of emergency.
The 2 teams, although considerably related, are uniquely totally different.
The Florida National Guard accepts federal {dollars} and mobilizes on federal missions, such because the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The state guard, in the meantime, will serve in Florida alone and go with out federal assist.
Florida is amongst 23 different states with a state guard, in line with the Governor’s Workplace. Florida additionally ranks among the many most disaster-prone states within the nation.
“Defend Florida, defend freedom,” says a promotional flyer included within the information launch.
DeSantis’ plan to resurrect the pressure was met with sharp criticism by the state’s main Democrats.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — a Democratic gubernatorial contender — blasted DeSantis as a “authoritarian dictator” and described the hassle as “alarming” and “scary.”
“Tens of millions of Floridians know what it is wish to dwell beneath regimes like this — and got here to our state to flee them,” Fried tweeted. “This should be stopped.”
Democratic Congressman and gubernatorial contender Charlie Crist, in the meantime, slammed it because the governor’s “hand-picked secret police.”
The Florida State Guard originated as a World Warfare II-era paramilitary pressure, although it was disbanded within the late 1940s. Members on the time stuffed in for Florida Guardsmen who mobilized overseas amid the conflict effort.
Floridians excited about becoming a member of the pressure should cross a medical examination, drug check and background verify. They have to even be between the ages of 18 and 60. In contrast to the Florida Nationwide Guard, there is no such thing as a posted COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The director, in the meantime, will oversee pressure recruitment and operations. In line with the posting, candidates want a Bachelor’s Diploma and ideally boast a army or emergency administration background. The part-time place can pay a $400 to $500 every day stipend.
“All Florida State Guard will full 2 coaching days per 30 days for 10 months and a 15-day coaching interval,” the posting notes. State lawmakers within the 2022 Legislative Session offered $10 million to fund the statewide pressure.
