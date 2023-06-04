DeSantis hits Trump from the right while the ex-president looks ahead to the general election – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has entered the race for the US presidency and has hit out at his leader rival, former President Donald Trump. DeSantis has criticized Trump from the right, attacking him for supporting prison justice reform and suggesting he passed regulate to Dr. Anthony Fauci all over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Governor has additionally pledged to whole the US-Mexico border wall, a stance that contrasts with Trump’s precise file. Trump, in the meantime, has attacked DeSantis from the left, suggesting anti-abortion activists may imagine Florida’s new six-week abortion ban “too harsh.” Political observers are wondering DeSantis’ technique, with one suggesting he can’t out-Trump Trump and will have to be making an attempt to deliver in combination “Move on from Trump”-ers and “Maybe Trump”-ers. Meanwhile, Trump is already having a look past the GOP number one and making ready for the general election towards President Joe Biden.