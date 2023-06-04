DeSantis introduces himself to GOP voters in first week of campaign as war of words with Trump escalates

Des Moines, Iowa –

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Speaks at Sen. Joni Ernst’s “Roast & Ride” Event

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis concluded his first week on the presidential campaign trail as the final speaker at Sen. Joni Ernst’s “Roast & Ride” event in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday. Several other Republican presidential hopefuls were also in attendance. DeSantis condenses his typical 45-minute stump speech into just 10 minutes, emphasizing his electability in the 2024 presidential race. “There’s no substitute for victory, and we need to dispense with the culture of losing that has been set by the Republican Party in recent years,” DeSantis says. “Iowa shows that can be done. Florida shows it can be done.” DeSantis barnstorms the state on Tuesday and Wednesday before stopping in New Hampshire on Thursday and South Carolina on Friday, with a combined 7,000 people attending his 12 events across these three states throughout the week. DeSantis addresses various issues such as abortion bans and concealed weapons, his ongoing standoff with Disney, his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his war on “woke ideology.” He also discusses his thoughts on “ballot harvesting” and third parties collecting and delivering mail-in ballots to polling places. While there is much speculation about his support following Trump’s lingering presence in the Republican party, undecided voters continue to flock to DeSantis’s campaign events across the country.



