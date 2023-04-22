DeSantis leading international trade mission to four countries | Florida

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading an international trade mission to four countries to expand economic partnerships between Florida and governmental and business leaders in Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.

The mission builds upon existing relationships developed through Florida’s economic development agency, Enterprise Florida.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella, and other state officials, are part of the delegation.

“Florida has the 15th largest economy in the world, and that is because our state has worked to create partnerships with other countries to create jobs and boost the economy,” DeSantis said. “This trade mission will give us the opportunity to strengthen economic relationships and continue to demonstrate Florida’s position as an economic leader.”

While in Japan, the governor and delegation will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and business executives. Their meeting will continue discussions from the Southeastern United States-Japan Conference that occurred in Florida last November.

Japan is the sixth largest foreign investor in Florida with holdings totaling over $5.2 billion. More than 200 Japanese companies currently employ over 22,000 Floridians. Bilateral trade between Florida and Japan exceeds $6.6 billion, making Japan Florida’s second largest bilateral merchandise trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region and Florida’s seventh largest partner overall, according to state data.

The delegation will next meet with South Korean Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

South Korea is Florida’s seventh largest bilateral trade partner in Asia with merchandise trade exceeding $1.3 billion. Last year, South Korea imported over $341.6 million in goods from Florida; Florida imported over $951 million in goods from South Korea.

On Thursday, April 27, the delegation will travel to Israel where DeSantis will deliver the keynote address at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel. While in Israel, he and the delegation will meet with government leaders and Israeli companies that have invested or are interested in investing in Florida.

Bilateral trade between Florida and Israel reached $651 million in 2022. Over the last five years, bilateral merchandise trade grew by 65%; over the last 10 years, it grew by 176.1%, according to state data.

Israel is the 19th largest foreign investor in Florida, with Israeli affiliates having an estimated total holdings of $647 million. Over 50 Israeli companies employ more than 2,400 Floridians. Florida is also a key tourist destination of Israelis. A non-stop flight from Tel Aviv to Miami International Airport has helped facilitate business and tourism relationships between Florida and Israel, the governor’s office says.

The last stop on the trade mission is the United Kingdom, where the governor and delegation will meet with UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly and business executives from companies that already have significant investments in Florida.

British affiliates have an estimated total holdings of over $18 billion in Florida with over 350 British companies employing roughly 67,000 Floridians, according to state data. The UK is Florida’s eighth largest trade partner with bilateral trade reaching $5.8 billion last year; over the last five years, bilateral trade grew by 119%.

Like Israel, Florida is also a key tourist destination with nine direct flights arriving from England and Scotland to three major airports in Florida. The UK consistently ranks as the second largest group of international visitors to Florida annually. Last year, over 1.1 million people visited Florida from the UK.