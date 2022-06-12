Florida

DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Pulse nightclub victims

June 12, 2022
Esther Dean


NEWYou can now hear to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags at native and state buildings be flown at half-mast in remembrance of the sixth anniversary of the 2016 Pulse nightclub bloodbath in Orlando. 

“Six years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando,” DeSantis wrote. “At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.” 

“As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida,” he mentioned. 

The taking pictures left 49 folks useless and one other 53 wounded. The Republican governor named June 12 as “Pulse Remembrance Day” final 12 months. 

YOUNGKIN HOSTS VIRGINIA PRIDE EVENT ANGERING SOME LGBTQ GROUPS 

Flowers adorn posters and images of those who perished at the Pulse nightclub memorial location on June12, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. 

Flowers adorn posters and pictures of those that perished at the Pulse nightclub memorial location on June12, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. 
((Photo by George Wilson Foto 2021/DeFodi pictures by way of Getty Images))

DeSantis has confronted staunch criticism from the LGBTQ neighborhood over his help for laws branded by critics because the “Don’t Say Gay” invoice. 

The parental rights in schooling legislation bans classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender id for college kids in grade three and youthful and allows mother and father to sue college districts over the problem. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium on June 08, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks throughout a press convention held at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium on June 08, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Florida. 
( (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

In response to the laws, Disney suspended the corporate’s political contributions in Florida, and in flip, DeSantis led the state legislature in dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District that allowed the theme park to govern itself.  

Johanna Parker of Orlando leaves a bouquet of fresh flowers at the Pulse nightclub memorial on June12, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. 

Johanna Parker of Orlando leaves a bouquet of recent flowers at the Pulse nightclub memorial on June12, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. 
((Photo by George Wilson Foto 2021/DeFodi pictures by way of Getty Images))

The Orlando Sun Sentinel reported that DeSantis signed a invoice final 12 months barring transgender athletes from competing in girls’s and ladies’ sports activities and has been making an attempt to stop Medicaid protection for hormone remedy and puberty-blocking remedy. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brandon Wolf, a Pulse survivor with Equality Florida, a statewide LGBTQ civil rights group, lately ripped DeSantis in an op-ed, claiming the governor “has declared war on Florida’s LGBTQ community.” 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital overlaying politics, crime, police and extra. Story suggestions might be despatched to [email protected] and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram