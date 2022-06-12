DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Pulse nightclub victims

NEWYou can now hear to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags at native and state buildings be flown at half-mast in remembrance of the sixth anniversary of the 2016 Pulse nightclub bloodbath in Orlando.

“Six years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando,” DeSantis wrote. “At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.”

“As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida,” he mentioned.

The taking pictures left 49 folks useless and one other 53 wounded. The Republican governor named June 12 as “Pulse Remembrance Day” final 12 months.

DeSantis has confronted staunch criticism from the LGBTQ neighborhood over his help for laws branded by critics because the “Don’t Say Gay” invoice.

The parental rights in schooling legislation bans classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender id for college kids in grade three and youthful and allows mother and father to sue college districts over the problem.

In response to the laws, Disney suspended the corporate’s political contributions in Florida, and in flip, DeSantis led the state legislature in dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District that allowed the theme park to govern itself.

The Orlando Sun Sentinel reported that DeSantis signed a invoice final 12 months barring transgender athletes from competing in girls’s and ladies’ sports activities and has been making an attempt to stop Medicaid protection for hormone remedy and puberty-blocking remedy.

Brandon Wolf, a Pulse survivor with Equality Florida, a statewide LGBTQ civil rights group, lately ripped DeSantis in an op-ed, claiming the governor “has declared war on Florida’s LGBTQ community.”