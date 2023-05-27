DeSantis Steps Up Attacks on Trump, Hitting Him on Crime and Covid

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida criticized former President Donald J. Trump on Friday, declaring that his Republican presidential opponent was once susceptible on crime and immigration and accusing him of yielding decision-making authority to Dr. Anthony S. Fauci all over the coronavirus pandemic.

During an look with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, DeSantis claimed that Trump, the present Republican front-runner, moved left on prison justice and immigration problems after successful over the birthday celebration’s base in 2015 and 2016.

DeSantis additionally pledged to repeal the First Step Act, a bipartisan prison justice measure signed into legislation by means of Trump in 2018, which prolonged early-release techniques and altered sentencing regulation, equivalent to necessary minimal sentences for nonviolent drug offenders.

“He enacted a bill, basically a jailbreak bill,” DeSantis argued. “It has allowed dangerous people out of prison who have now reoffended and really, really hurt a number of people.”