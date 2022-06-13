DeSantis targets Special Olympics, Rays, Disney. Are Girl Scouts next?

The Girl Scouts in Florida don’t know what hazard they’re in.

“June is Pride Month and that means more than just a rainbow,” the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Facebook web page introduced. “It’s a celebration of the history, culture, and contributions of LGBTQIA+ people and their communities.”

Oh, the poor innocents.

“Your troop can learn about inclusivity, share what pride means to them, and read stories from people within the community.”

I suppose they haven’t haven’t been being attentive to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relentless effort to legislate hate and misinformation whereas silencing cause and compassion every time they make an unauthorized look.

Girl Scouts out of step with Florida

Inclusivity and homosexual satisfaction have been formally redefined as pedophile “grooming.” It’s now branded as a part of the sinister homosexual agenda that should be banished.

Books those self same Girl Scouts would possibly examine folks being proud to be homosexual are being faraway from their faculty bookshelves this summer season.

So the Girl Scouts providing rainbow-flagged homosexual satisfaction patches with crimson hearts on them is so, effectively, … 2017 of them.

Oh, the poor little lambs. And that’s simply the half of it. The native Girl Scouts group can be selling the “Juneteenth Freedom Day” patches to look at Black historical past.

Black historical past? Sound the alarm! Black historical past is on the naughty record in Florida.

Remember, we are able to’t be speaking concerning the battle to attain social justice on this nation as a result of “social justice is closely aligned to Critical Race Theory,” because the state has not too long ago warned.

The Scouts clearly don’t know that Florida has change into a protected area for white satisfaction, which has been became legal guidelines that redefine woeful chapters in American historical past as “subjective indoctrination that pushes collective guilt.”

But right here’s how the Girl Scouts put it:

“Juneteenth occurs on June 19 every year and is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States! Your troop can learn about the holiday together, attend or host a celebration, support black-owned businesses, and talk about the importance of diversity in our country.”

I suppose in addition they haven’t gotten the memo that variety has been vilified below the state’s Stop WOKE (Wrong to Our Kids and Employers) Act, as a problematic type of discrimination towards white staff and college students.

“We believe an important component of freedom in the state of Florida is the freedom from having oppressive ideologies opposed upon you without your consent,” DeSantis mentioned.

DeSantis, however, relishes taking punitive motion on anyone who challenges his personal oppressive ideologies.

Even Disney not protected from DeSantis

For instance, When Disney World introduced it couldn’t help Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” laws, a hateful invoice crafted to make homosexual youngsters really feel ashamed about their sexual orientation, DeSantis punished the Florida enterprise for not obeying his needs.

He obtained the state Legislature to dissolve the non-public tax district Disney has had in Florida since its inception, and accused the corporate — which has donated greater than $100,000 to his marketing campaign — of turning into an unwholesome enterprise within the state.

“It took a look under the hood to see what Disney has become to truly understand their inappropriate influence,” DeSantis instructed supporters in a fundraising letter.

Imagine that. And in the event you suppose that since you’re Girl Scouts you’re protected from DeSantis’ petty vindictiveness, suppose once more.

Here’s only a sampling of his vindictive scorecard for the final couple weeks.

The horrific May 24 faculty capturing in Uvalde, Texas, prompted a nationwide outcry for wise gun laws. In Uvalde, an 18-year previous bought an AR-15 and a whole lot of rounds of ammunition, after which used this weapon of conflict to kill 19 elementary faculty youngsters and two academics. Some of the our bodies had been mutilated so badly that they needed to be recognized by their clothes.

All over America, organizations known as for brand new legal guidelines that may ban the sale of AR-15s to youngsters, enact crimson flag legal guidelines, and restrict the dimensions of magazines on firearms.

Two days after the capturing, the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees collectively determined to drop their sport protection on Twitter that evening, and as an alternative “offer facts about the impact of gun violence.”

The groups identified that 4,500 veterans die of gun suicides yearly, and that weapons had been the main reason for dying for kids in 2020.

“Everyday, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured,” the Rays web site tweeted.

The baseball crew introduced it was donating $50,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that lobbies for gun security laws.

Per week later, DeSantis retaliated towards the Rays by vetoing laws that offered $35 million for a brand new spring coaching facility for the crew in Florida. DeSantis later linked the veto to the crew’s gun-violence message, explaining that it’s “inappropriate to subsidize political activism of a private corporation.”

The actual drawback is that the Tampa Bay Rays had supplied a counternarrative on weapons that didn’t conform to DeSantis’ personal views. He had been promising fewer gun laws, telling Florida gun homeowners he deliberate to help laws that may permit them to hold firearms publicly with out permits.

DeSantis mentioned this previous week that any gun management laws would simply “kneecap the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

“With all due respect to these leftists, they just want to come after your Second Amendment rights,” DeSantis mentioned.

With all due respect to actuality: The teenage shooters in each Uvalde and Buffalo, N.Y., the place 10 folks had been killed, had been each law-abiding residents who bought their firearms legally. And in different news, the Second Amendment doesn’t prohibit gun regulation or grant an unfettered constitutional proper to limitless firepower.

The Rays repeated unassailable information about gun violence, and for that, they had been punished by Florida’s governor.

Special Olympics faces play or pay in Florida

Next, DeSantis went after the Special Olympics. That’s proper, Girl Scouts. Pay consideration. If he’ll go after the Special Olympics, effectively, you’re principally antifa.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games held in Orlando this month included a vaccine requirement for contributors.

We can’t have COVID-19 vaccine necessities in Florida, as a result of DeSantis appointed an anti-vaxxer for a state surgeon basic, and the governor’s personal flip away from vaccinations, which has led to hundreds of pointless deaths in Florida, must be sublimated to his “free Florida” marketing campaign technique.

So that meant threatening the Special Olympics with a $27.5 million fantastic if it saved its vaccination requirement for the Florida occasion.

“We’ve never seen something wielded like this vaccine to try to marginalize disfavored people,” DeSantis mentioned. “And a lot of these special Olympians have also had COVID by now.”

The Special Olympics caved on the final minute, eliminating its vaccine requirement.

“We don’t want to fight,” the group mentioned in an announcement. “We want to play.”

I hope you’re paying consideration, Girl Scouts. You could also be subsequent.

Girl Scouts have to take Florida precautions

So right here’s my suggestion. Get rid of these patches that remember homosexual satisfaction and acknowledge our nation’s mistreatment of its Black residents.

I’m certain the NRA can get you some AR-15 patches for the women to put on, and there should be some Confederate soldier gravesites you may go to to earn a White Lives Matter advantage badge.

And have you considered together with free samples of hydroxychloroquine at hand out with Thin Mints in your subsequent cookie drive?

I’m frightened about you, Girl Scouts. There’s a harmful bully on the unfastened in Florida, and I don’t need you to be his subsequent sufferer.

Frank Cerabino is a columnist on the Palm Beach Post, a part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.