DeSantis targets Special Olympics, Rays, Disney. Are Girl Scouts next?

June 13, 2022
Esther Dean


Amelia Denney, 5, carries boxes of this year's Girl Scout Cookies in West Palm Beach. SOUTH OF SOUTHERN PHOTOGRAPHER

The Girl Scouts in Florida don’t know what hazard they’re in.

“June is Pride Month and that means more than just a rainbow,” the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Facebook web page introduced. “It’s a celebration of the history, culture, and contributions of LGBTQIA+ people and their communities.”

Oh, the poor innocents.

“Your troop can learn about inclusivity, share what pride means to them, and read stories from people within the community.” 

I suppose they haven’t haven’t been being attentive to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relentless effort to legislate hate and misinformation whereas silencing cause and compassion every time they make an unauthorized look.

