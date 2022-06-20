Desantis to sign law banning smoking on Florida beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. — Update: An earlier model of this story mentioned the law had been signed. This was primarily based on a Senate web site that was erroneously up to date to say the law had been signed. The Senate president’s workplace known as the error an “administrative error.”

Governor Ron Desantis is ready to sign a law giving native governments the flexibility to ban smoking on Florida beaches.

The Florida Legislature handed House Bill 105 again in March. The Ocean Conservancy, the nation’s oldest conservation nonprofit, was an enormous advocate for attaining this effort.

“This is a major victory for the health of our beaches and seas throughout the Sunshine State,” mentioned Jon Paul Brooker, director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy. “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our environment.”

According to Ocean Conservancy, cigarette butts add to the microplastics drawback that impacts wildlife. Ocean conservancy mentioned the plastic fibers within the cigarette butts erode into smaller bits and accumulate in fish and different wildlife.

Once signed, the law will go into impact on July 1.