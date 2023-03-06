DeSantis touts Florida approach during California

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis informed a crowd in Simi Valley on Sunday that the “woke mind virus” infiltrating colleges, companies and different establishments in California and different Democratic strongholds resulted in an inflow of citizens to his state, appearing the recognition of his anti-liberal insurance policies.

Widely noticed as a contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, DeSantis took a light poke at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a lot to the satisfaction of the kind of 1,000 individuals who got here to look him on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, and lashed out on the pandemic shutdowns and vaccine mandates in what has transform grist for his upward thrust in reputation inside the GOP.

“We have had a great experiment, a great test in governance philosophies,” DeSantis informed an auidence within the library’s spacious Air Force One Pavilion. “The American people … have voted with their feet. And if you look over the last four years, we’ve witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideology and delivering poor results.”

Lacing his remarks with statistics evaluating Florida’s report on training, industry introduction, tourism, unemployment and different measures with states reminiscent of California and New York, DeSantis mentioned his state’s effects “speak for themselves.”

DeSantis’ look in Simi Valley attracted each conservative luminaries, together with former California Gov. Pete Wilson and actor Gary Sinise, and a throng of in large part non violent protesters. However, one of the vital access indicators to the library used to be spray painted with “Ron DeFascist” in a single day. Simi Valley police mentioned there have been no witnesses and that library personnel wiped clean it earlier than the development.

Attendees arriving on the library had been greeted by means of about 100 protesters, many retaining rainbow flags appearing improve for the LGBTQ neighborhood. “Say gay everyday,” learn one protester’s signal, a connection with regulation DeSantis signed referred to as the “Don’t say gay” legislation by means of critics as it prohibits the dialogue of sexual orientation and gender id in kindergarten-through-third-grade study rooms.

“I stand as a 52-year-old gay male who had the courage to fight in what I believe in,” mentioned protester Ernest Cornish, who lives in Hollywood and runs a images industry. “God created me in his image, the way he intended me to be.”

Jane Wishon, a 67-year-old retiree from West Los Angeles, mentioned DeSantis’ rhetoric on problems reminiscent of transgender other people’s talent to make use of the restrooms in their alternatives is “dangerous.”

“Othering groups no matter what they are … makes some people feel better about themselves, but that’s not what our country is founded on,” she mentioned.

DeSantis’ consult with to California comprises an look Sunday evening at a non-public fundraiser for the Orange County Republican Party in Anaheim.

During his speech in Simi Valley, DeSantis touted his report on training, together with the limitations on study room dialogue of gender id amongst younger scholars, banning essential race idea, proscribing tenure coverage for college professors and extending college selection choices, together with scholarships to non-public colleges.

“We are not going to teach our students to hate this country or to hate each other. We are not going to divide students on the basis of skin color. We are going to teach them what is important is the content of their character,” he mentioned. “I believe parents should be able to send their kids to elementary school without having an agenda jammed down their throats.”

The Florida governor, whose spouse and two of his 3 youngsters had been in attendance, mentioned he considered those problems now not best as a legislator but additionally as a “dad.”

Though DeSantis isn’t elevating cash for himself during this California go back and forth, he’s assembly with rich donors and influential Republican Party leaders right here and at occasions around the nation as he promotes his new ebook, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” Additional stops are deliberate within the coming weeks in Alabama and Florida, in addition to the early balloting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Shortly earlier than the ebook used to be launched Tuesday, the Florida governor spoke out in opposition to Democratic insurance policies during appearances in New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Although DeSantis didn’t point out Newsom by means of title, he poked at him as he began his speech. DeSantis has a long-running feud with Newsom, who has accused the Florida governor to being a bully and criticized his approach to abortion, immigration and different problems.

“Your governor is very concerned about what we’re doing in Florida, so I figured I had to come by,” DeSantis mentioned Sunday, to applause and laughter.

Newsom, in a commentary launched Sunday, welcomed DeSantis to the “real freedom state.”

“Just look at the data — California residents are safer, healthier and more prosperous than those unfortunate enough to have you as their governor,” Newsom mentioned. “Oh, by the way, you’re going to get smoked by Trump.”

The sprawling mountaintop presidential library the place DeSantis seemed is house to replicas of the White House’s Oval Office, Rose Garden and South Lawn in addition to the graves of Reagan and his spouse, Nancy. A number of 4 GOP number one debates, the library has almost transform a needful pilgrimage for Republican presidential hopefuls.

This is especially true within the lead-up to the 2024 presidential marketing campaign given California’s early March number one, which may well be influential in figuring out the birthday party’s nominee as a result of the scale of the state’s delegation on the Republican National Convention.

Others who’ve spoken there come with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has introduced a White House bid, in addition to former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and previous Wisconsin Rep. Liz Cheney.

About 37% of California Republican electorate again DeSantis within the presidential contest, whilst 29% want former President Trump, in keeping with a ballot launched in past due February by means of UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies that used to be co-sponsored by means of the Los Angeles Times. The different GOP leaders discussed above in addition to different attainable applicants gained single-digit improve within the survey.

DeSantis is considered by means of some GOP political operatives because the birthday party’s easiest likelihood to forestall Trump from successful the nomination and sinking their possibilities of defeating President Biden.

Trump has already set his attractions on his fellow Floridian, giving DeSantis nicknames reminiscent of “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

On Sunday, DeSantis didn’t point out Trump during his 45-minute speech. Instead, he interested by any other former president — Reagan — by means of arguing that his efforts align with the priorities and core ideals of the country’s fortieth president.

“It’s not easy to fight the fights. When we stand up and you’re standing for what’s right, and you’re standing for the things that President Reagan stood for, and so many other great leaders, there’s a cost to that in this day. The left is not going to let you advance his agenda without contesting it. They’ll smear you, they’ll attack you,” he mentioned. But “we need to win the fight for freedom, and if we do, we will be winning one more for the Gipper.”