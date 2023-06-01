DeSantis working to cut into Trump’s lead in Iowa





2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has been actively campaigning in Iowa during this week, in an effort to cut into former President Donald Trump's lead. As the present governor of Florida, DeSantis has been selling his legislative accomplishments throughout his marketing campaign stops. Interestingly, he has additionally set himself except for different fighters through emphasizing his variations from Trump. In this regard, DeSantis has been using a singular marketing campaign technique. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent, Ed O'Keefe, has been following trends from the marketing campaign path and is predicted to supply common updates.