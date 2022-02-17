Deshaun Watson eyeing Buccaneers, Vikings as potential destinations despite uncertain NFL future, per report

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t taken the field in a year while facing 22 civil lawsuits, as well as a criminal investigation by the Houston Police Department, for alleged sexual misconduct. But that hasn’t stopped the former Pro Bowler from identifying preferred destinations in the event he’s traded this offseason. The Buccaneers and Vikings are among the early teams on Watson’s radar, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, with 2022 free agency roughly a month away.

The 26-year-old Watson, who has reportedly desired a move out of Houston since before his legal issues surfaced, has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he must approve of any deal. He preferred the Dolphins as a landing spot ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen previously reported, and Miami was reportedly deep in talks to acquire the Texans QB at one point. But the Dolphins appear committed to former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa under new coach Mike McDaniel.

The Buccaneers are a logical fit from a football standpoint. With Tom Brady retiring, coach Bruce Arians figures to pursue a quick fix at QB to capitalize on what appears to be a suddenly shrinking championship window, two years after the team won the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay has also been linked to the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, despite a tight 2022 salary cap situation.

The Vikings, on the other hand, have Kirk Cousins under contract for just one more season. New coach Kevin O’Connell reportedly endorsed Cousins in the interview process, having previously worked with the QB in Washington. But new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could save $35 million by trading the veteran this offseason.

The biggest question surrounds Watson’s legal issues. Regardless of the QB’s preferences — or the Texans’ desire to wash their hands of the ongoing saga — it’s unlikely any trade will materialize until those are resolved. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women alleging assault or misconduct during private massages, and Houston Police are investigating 10 criminal complaints. No matter the legal results, he could also face league discipline for violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.