Deshaun Watson facing 23rd civil lawsut

HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now dealing with a 23rd civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct, following a brand new submitting by lawyer Tony Buzbee.

“Immediately we filed go well with for the 23rd plaintiff on this litigation,” Buzbee mentioned in a press release launched Tuesday. “Different circumstances could come. The Watson protection crew has vilified these ladies and this trigger. Disgrace on them! We sit up for making an attempt this case in courtroom.”

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, didn’t instantly return a message looking for remark.

The go well with has been introduced by Nia Smith, a professionally licensed Houston cosmetologist who final summer season spoke publicly about her alleged interactions with Watson throughout a video look with YouTube persona Tasha Okay. Her go well with is similar to the earlier 22 Watson is dealing with, alleging that Watson reached out to her for an expert therapeutic massage via social media. The litigation states that she had three periods with Watson that noticed his conduct allegedly turn out to be extra aggressive with every assembly, culminating in sexual advances and undesirable sexual contact.

The go well with additionally states that Smith initially declined to hunt litigation in opposition to Watson out of concern of a backlash, however modified her thoughts after seeing final week’s episode of “Actual Sports activities,” which featured two of Watson’s accusers talking on the file about their alleged encounters with him.

“Nia Smith modified her thoughts after watching the HBO Actual Sports activities piece concerning the Deshaun Watson lawsuits,” the go well with states. “In that piece, Plaintiff was struck by the braveness of the victims prepared to step ahead and communicate, and was extraordinarily displeased by Watson and his authorized crew’s mistreatment and revictimization of the Plaintiffs. Nevertheless it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has ‘no regrets’ and has performed nothing flawed that solidified her resolve.”

A 23rd accuser has now filed a lawsuit in opposition to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. (AP Picture/Ron Schwane)

Smith goes on to allege that her former employer performed a component in establishing the interactions with Watson, then ignored her complaints following the periods.

“‘A New U Salon Spa’ supplied ladies for Watson,” the lawsuit states. “Dionne Louis, the proprietor of the spa, facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson and knew Watson was making an attempt have intercourse with them. Plaintiff expressed her considerations about Watson to Ms. Louis. Louis brushed the considerations off. It was later discovered that Watson paid Dionne Louis not less than 5 thousand {dollars} for Louis’s ‘work’.”

The allegation included a pair of displays filed with the go well with, allegedly displaying texts from Louis. The primary confirmed an alleged $5,000 money switch from Watson with a memo of “For machine” adopted by a textual content from Louis stating “He didn’t give me the 20ok I requested him for however he dye [sic] give me 5k.” A second exhibit confirmed two images of what gave the impression to be a major amount of money in rubber bands, preceded by a textual content stating “DD money me out.”

Louis referred to as the “ludicrous” when reached by USA Today.

Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing because the earlier fits have unfolded. Hardin has additionally maintained that any sexual contact with ladies within the fits was consensual. To this point, two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on any prison fees, following not less than 10 complaints dropped at the Houston Police Division by ladies engaged in litigation in opposition to the quarterback.

This newest go well with comes because the NFL is drawing its investigation into Watson to a detailed. It was anticipated that the league would ahead its findings to an impartial disciplinary officer to find out whether or not Watson violated the league’s private conduct coverage. Each Watson’s camp and the Browns had been hopeful {that a} dedication could be made by the point the crew kicks off coaching camp in July.