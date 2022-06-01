Deshaun Watson facing new civil lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct, bringing total up to 23, per report

A lady has filed a lawsuit in opposition to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN, bringing the full of lively civil lawsuits in opposition to the embattled QB to 23. The girl modified her thoughts about submitting a lawsuit after watching two of Watson’s alleged victims converse out on HBO’s “Actual Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel” final week.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct throughout massages. The girl who filed the newest lawsuit claims she had her first therapeutic massage session with Watson in 2020, and that his “habits grew worse,” per ESPN. The lawsuit claims Watson uncovered himself, touched the lady between her legs and “repeatedly requested” she have intercourse with him. Watson was not indicted by two separate grand juries on felony costs, however civil fits are nonetheless pending. The three-time Professional Bowler has maintained his innocence.

The NFL launched its personal investigation into Watson, and commissioner Roger Goodell stated it is near being wrapped up. Many count on the quarterback to be suspended for a specific amount of video games for violating the league’s private conduct coverage.

“I can not offer you a timeline (for a potential suspension),” Goodell stated, through Cleveland.com. “We’re nearing the tip of the investigative interval after which it is going to be dealt with by our disciplinary officer.”

Watson hasn’t performed in an NFL sport since Jan. 3, 2021. He requested a commerce from the Houston Texans following the 2020 season, and his authorized troubles adopted a pair months later. In March, Watson lastly obtained his commerce — and a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns.