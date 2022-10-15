Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit

The girl claims Watson requested to have intercourse together with her after getting a therapeutic massage in a lodge room in 2020. When she refused, he “was able to pressure her into oral sex.”

The girl, referred to in courtroom paperwork as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Harris County District Court in Houston. She claims Watson requested to have intercourse together with her after getting a therapeutic massage in a lodge room in 2020. When she refused, he “was able to pressure her into oral sex.”

According to the lawsuit, Watson paid her $300, though her regular cost is $115 for an hourly therapeutic massage. The girl claims Watson continued to textual content her following the encounter.

She’s looking for “minimal compensatory damages” however has “suffered mental anguish because of Watson’s behavior,” in line with the lawsuit.

Watson’s legal professional, Rusty Hardin, stated he is looking for out the accuser’s title.

“It is against Texas Civil procedure to file an anonymous civil lawsuit, though it is certainly permissible in a criminal case,” Hardin stated in an e mail to AP. “But in a civil case where you are seeking money, the defendant is entitled to know who you are.”

The NFL didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Watson is serving an 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to the Browns’ coaching facility earlier this week and is allowed to work together along with his teammates and coaches after being banned since Aug. 30.

Watson had settled civil lawsuits with 23 of 24 girls claiming he acted inappropriately whereas getting massages when he performed for the Texans.

The Browns had no instant touch upon the new lawsuit.

The 27-year-old Watson settled in August with the league, agreeing to his suspension, a $5 million wonderful, and to bear impartial counseling and remedy. He’s not eligible to start training till Nov. 14.

If he abides by the provisions within the settlement, Watson will be reinstated on Nov. 28 and play on Dec. 4, when the Browns go to Houston.

Watson has not spoken to the media because the settlement was reached on Aug. 18. He was seen within the Browns’ locker room Thursday as his teammates ready to play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Two separate grand juries within the Houston space declined to indict Watson on legal expenses following complaints by greater than two dozen girls of lewd conduct. Watson has at all times maintained his innocence, professing he by no means harassed or assaulted anybody.

Before he performed in an exhibition recreation this summer time, Watson apologized for the primary time to any girls who his conduct could have impacted.