Deshaun Watson hit with another lawsuit: Browns QB now facing 24 accusations alleging sexual misconduct

For the second time in lower than per week, Deshaun Watson has been hit with one other civil lawsuit after a brand new case was filed towards him on Monday in Texas.
Within the newest lawsuit, a feminine masseuse claims that things got ugly after she organized a therapeutic massage session with Watson in August 2020. Based on the lawsuit, Watson demanded that the lady therapeutic massage his “internal thighs and quadriceps.”
Because the masseuse began to try this, Watson’s “tone turned aggressive as he repeatedly demanded that she go increased and better into his internal thighs.” The masseuse ultimately turned uncomfortable with the state of affairs, which included Watson touching himself in entrance of her.
The lawyer representing the lady is Tony Buzbee, who additionally represents the opposite 23 ladies who’ve filed a lawsuit towards Watson. Buzbee released a statement to a number of media shops after the latest lawsuit was filed.
“In the present day we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct towards Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee stated. “The allegations made on this new case are strikingly just like these made by most of the different victims. Misplaced within the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four robust, brave ladies who, regardless of ridicule, authorized shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, proceed to face agency for what is correct. Setting apart the authorized wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the legal justice system, the resounding story that ought to be advised right here is that these ladies are true heroes. I’ll say once more, our complete workforce is extremely proud to characterize these ladies, and we stay up for the day once we can lay out their instances intimately in entrance of a jury.”
Until the 24 instances are settled out of court docket, every certainly one of them will ultimately be heard in entrance of a jury. Nevertheless, that may not occur till 2023 on the earliest as a result of each side have agreed that they won’t push the cases to be tried between Aug. 1, 2022 and March 1, 2023.
One fascinating wrinkle within the new lawsuit is that it contains latest feedback made by Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin. Throughout a radio interview on Friday, Hardin insinuated that “happy endings” are common in massage therapy and that simply since you get one, it does not imply against the law was dedicated.
“I do not know what number of males are on the market now which have had a therapeutic massage that maybe sometimes there was a cheerful ending,” Hardin stated, via PFT. “Possibly there’s no one in your listening viewers that that ever occurred to. I do wish to level out, if it has occurred, it isn’t against the law. OK? Until you might be paying any person further or so to present you some sort of sexual exercise, it isn’t against the law. … Doing one thing or saying one thing or being a manner that makes you uncomfortable isn’t against the law.”
Hardin tried to make clear his feedback in an announcement that he launched simply hours after the interview on Friday.
“On a Houston radio present interview [on Friday], I discussed {that a} therapeutic massage that has a ‘pleased ending’ isn’t unlawful, which means it isn’t unlawful for somebody to have consensual intercourse with a therapist after a therapeutic massage until the intercourse is for pay,” Hardin stated within the assertion. “Deshaun didn’t pay anybody for intercourse. I used to be talking in a hypothetical state of affairs. If there’s a consensual sexual encounter after a therapeutic massage, that’s not against the law nor the premise for a civil lawsuit.”
In accordance to the latest lawsuit against Watson, Buzbee notes that the feedback from Hardin principally make it sound like there is not any challenge if Watson went right into a therapeutic massage anticipating intercourse.
“Regardless of Watson’s authorized workforce’s efforts to normalize such conduct, such conduct isn’t regular and is legally actionable,” Buzbee wrote within the lawsuit.
Buzbee additionally added that not one of the ladies had been trying to have a sexual encounter throughout their therapeutic massage periods, even when Watson was.
“When Watson contacts a random therapeutic massage therapist on Instagram, unbeknownst to the therapist, Watson is wanting greater than a therapeutic massage,” Buzbee wrote within the lawsuit. “The ladies don’t study Watson’s proclivities till it is too late.”
Watson has admitted to having consensual sex with at least three of the women.
Earlier than final week, the newest lawsuit filed towards Watson got here all the best way again in April 2021. On the time, Watson was going through 22 lawsuits, however a 23rd was filed on Might 31 and the 24th one was filed Monday. Watson allegedly tried to settle the lawsuits again in October, however the settlement fell via as a result of not each girl was keen to take his supply.
On the NFL’s finish, the league is ending up its investigation into the Browns quarterback, an investigation that ought to be accomplished quickly, in accordance with commissioner Roger Goodell.
“I feel we’re nearing the top of the investigative interval,” Goodell stated at the Spring League Meeting on May 24. “Then it is going to be dealt with by our disciplinary officer.”
Though the investigation is predicted to be wrapped up within the close to future, Goodell hasn’t given a timeline for a doable announcement of the findings the place the league would reveal whether or not Watson is going through a punishment or not.
