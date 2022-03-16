Deshaun Watson rumors: Falcons emerge as sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback, per report

The NFC South is all-in on Deshaun Watson. This week, the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers emerged as favorites to land the Houston Texans quarterback, and now the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly within the combine. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons have emerged as a sleeper workforce to accumulate Watson. They be a part of their two rivals and the Cleveland Browns because the 4 reported groups which have proven probably the most curiosity within the embattled signal-caller.

Falcons proprietor Arthur Clean is aware of Watson, as he served as a Falcons ball boy years in the past, per Schefter. Whereas there seems to be a connection there, many across the league are questioning the Falcons’ intentions. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, rival normal managers will not be shopping for the Falcons as a respectable participant within the Watson sweepstakes. With their rivals in a heated race for the star quarterback, the business is studying this as an try to drive the worth up.

Final week, it was reported {that a} grand jury won’t indict Watson on allegations of sexual misconduct, which gave potential suitors the hypothetical inexperienced gentle to pursue the quarterback. Nonetheless, Watson will probably face punishment from the league. The Texans’ reported asking value has been three first-round picks.

Simply final month, Clean mentioned there was “no purpose to assume” Matt Ryan would not be the Falcons quarterback in 2022. Ryan was set to have a cap variety of $48,662,500 this upcoming season, which might have been the biggest wage cap hit for a participant in NFL historical past. Nonetheless, the workforce restructured his contract, which lowered his cap quantity for 2022, however finally simply kicked the can down the street in 2023.

The 36-year-old Ryan has been the Falcons’ franchise quarterback for 14 years now, however that could possibly be about to alter. That, or the Falcons wish to try to inflate the asking value so a bitter rival is pressured to pay much more for Watson’s companies.