Deshaun Watson rumors: Saints, Panthers make offers to Texans in hopes of landing Pro Bowl QB, per report

Very like in 2021, nobody has any thought how issues will play out for Deshaun Watson, however issues are largely completely different within the realm of his authorized issues. With the grand jury selecting to not indict the previous Professional Bowl quarterback on allegations of sexual misconduct, the door flies open for record of potential commerce situations across the league. Having not suited up for the Houston Texans for a single snap final season, Watson is keen to discover a new NFL house and there aren’t any scarcity of suitors — all having the added problem of wooing him personally, contemplating he has a no-trade clause and might determine the place he lands.

No less than two groups have already gotten off to the races within the sweepstakes to accumulate Watson, with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers having reportedly made gives to the Texans — per NFL Network — as different groups work to grow to be concerned as nicely. The Texans are anticipated to grant Watson permission to fulfill with each groups, and any others, which is a formality at this level.

The rumored asking price by the Texans is not less than three first-round picks … and extra.

It is possible you’ll be able to toss within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an social gathering, contemplating the presumed retirement of Tom Brady and their now reported curiosity in Baker Mayfield — a inform that they are available in the market for a giant splash at QB and never actually offered on attempting to show Blaine Gabbert right into a championship quarterback (as they’d have you ever consider). It seems the Miami Dolphins, who had been making an attempt to accumulate Watson in 2021, are out of the operating going ahead, if their current proclamation of the door being closed on Watson is to be believed.

With the prison case now in his rearview — the civil circumstances nonetheless pending together with the league’s probe into attainable violation of the non-public conduct coverage — Watson is readying to fulfill with groups with the hopes of taking the sector for the primary time since 2020, however appeasing each the Texans and Watson, respectively, will not show to be a easy job.